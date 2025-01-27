Pictured are U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents with deportees in restraints on their way to board an aircraft on Jan. 23rd at Fort Bliss, Texas. "Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Transportation Command is supporting Immigration and Customs Enforcement removal flights by providing military airlift," the Pentagon said (DoD Photo)
As the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), its Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), and DoD undertake what could be the deportation of up to 13 million persons in the United States, the Pentagon has yet to provide insight on how it will pay such costs and the share…