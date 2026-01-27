NNSA No. 2 Committed To A “Two-Site Solution” For Pits, Needs SRS Support

ARLINGTON, Va.– Scott Pappano, principal deputy administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), said on Tuesday that Savannah River can still play a “supporting role” in pit production between now and the completion of its pit production facility. Pappano gave a keynote on the second day of Exchange Monitor’s Nuclear Deterrence Summit. NNSA must be able to produce 80 or more pits yearly to replenish the nuclear stockpile. Savannah River is expected to make upwards of 50 once its…