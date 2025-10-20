Sign In
Nuclear Modernization

NNSA furloughs 80 Percent Of Workforce; Focus On Keeping Pantex And Y-12 Open

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
NNSA furloughs 80 Percent Of Workforce; Focus On Keeping Pantex And Y-12 Open
Pictured is an undated Department of Energy photo of the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas.

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) furloughed around 1,400 employees, 80 percent of its workforce, with only 375 exempted as critical personnel that will still come into work Monday. A source told Defense Daily sister publication the Exchange Monitor Monday the current focus is keeping the Y-12 National Security Complex and Pantex Plant running since both sites run out of funding first, and Y-12 has already started its emergency shutdown procedures. NNSA is requesting additional funding and authorities for the…

