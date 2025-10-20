NNSA furloughs 80 Percent Of Workforce; Focus On Keeping Pantex And Y-12 Open

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) furloughed around 1,400 employees, 80 percent of its workforce, with only 375 exempted as critical personnel that will still come into work Monday. A source told Defense Daily sister publication the Exchange Monitor Monday the current focus is keeping the Y-12 National Security Complex and Pantex Plant running since both sites run out of funding first, and Y-12 has already started its emergency shutdown procedures. NNSA is requesting additional funding and authorities for the…