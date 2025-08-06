NNSA Deploys Security Simulation Tech at Lawrence Livermore

The Department of Energy’s semi-autonomous National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) will deploy Cornelis Networks technology to power Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s high-performance computing cluster “Lynx.” The “Lynx” cluster is a supercomputer with 952 computer nodes that is part of NNSA’s Advanced Simulation and Computing initiatives, which assesses the validity of the U.S. nuclear stockpile through modeling and simulations. The models are put up against data from when the U.S. used to detonate nuclear weapons to test them, which the nation…