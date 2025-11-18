NNSA Awards Anduril $140 million For Counter-Drone Systems

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) awarded California-based defense technology company Anduril Industries with a $140 million contract to procure counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (C-UAS) on four sites, a procurement notice site said last week. C-UAS is a capability used to detect and neutralize hostile drone threats with airspace security and sensors, usually. The indefinite delivery, “likely fixed price” contract award was announced Nov. 13, and is funded by the nuclear non-proliferation account, an account that could get less funding in fiscal…