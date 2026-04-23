NNSA’s Requested $7 Billion Hike for Seven Modernization Programs and Plutonium Pit Production, Administrator Says

Sen. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), ranking member of the House Armed Services strategic forces subcommittee, said on Wednesday that it was “hard to see” a reason for the large spike in potential funding for the agency maintaining the nuclear weapons stockpile. “There's a lot I can buy for $7 billion,” Moulton said in addressing Brandon Williams, head of the Department of Energy’s semi-autonomous National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), during a hearing on the fiscal 2027 budget’s atomic energy and defense activities.…
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HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]
Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]
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