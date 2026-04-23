NNSA’s Requested $7 Billion Hike for Seven Modernization Programs and Plutonium Pit Production, Administrator Says

Sen. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), ranking member of the House Armed Services strategic forces subcommittee, said on Wednesday that it was “hard to see” a reason for the large spike in potential funding for the agency maintaining the nuclear weapons stockpile. “There's a lot I can buy for $7 billion,” Moulton said in addressing Brandon Williams, head of the Department of Energy’s semi-autonomous National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), during a hearing on the fiscal 2027 budget’s atomic energy and defense activities.…