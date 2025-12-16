Niantic Spatial, Vantor Offering Air And Ground Navigation Solution In GPS-Denied Areas

Niantic Spatial and Vantor, two geospatial intelligence companies with visual positioning technologies designed to enable autonomous and manned operations in GPS-denied areas, have partnered to offer a unified solution for use in aerial and ground applications. The partnership leverages Niantic’s ground-based Visual Positioning System that aligns camera feeds against its geospatial model to aid ground operators and unmanned systems to localize their position. Vantor brings its Raptor localization capability for aerial platforms to visually align sensor feeds with its proprietary…