Niantic Spatial, Vantor Offering Air And Ground Navigation Solution In GPS-Denied Areas

Niantic Spatial and Vantor, two geospatial intelligence companies with visual positioning technologies designed to enable autonomous and manned operations in GPS-denied areas, have partnered to offer a unified solution for use in aerial and ground applications. The partnership leverages Niantic’s ground-based Visual Positioning System that aligns camera feeds against its geospatial model to aid ground operators and unmanned systems to localize their position. Vantor brings its Raptor localization capability for aerial platforms to visually align sensor feeds with its proprietary…
Contract Updates
Southeastern Kentucky Rehabilitation Industries (Corbin, Kentucky) – $14,312,903
Southeastern Kentucky Rehabilitation Industries,** Corbin, Kentucky, has been awarded a maximum $14,312,903 modification (P00008) to a five-year contract (SPE1C1-24-D-N017) with no option periods adding various boonie covers via conversion. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date…
Teradyne Inc. (North Reading, Massachusetts) – $16,723,189
Teradyne Inc., North Reading, Massachusetts, has been awarded a maximum $16,723,189 firm-fixed-price contract for circuit card assemblies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year…
Ham Produce and Seafood Inc. (Honolulu, Hawaii) – $26,250,000
Ham Produce and Seafood Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii, has been awarded a maximum $26,250,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery contract for fresh fruits and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option…
Longbow LLC (Orlando, Florida) – $11,203,243
Longbow LLC, Orlando, Florida, was awarded an $11,203,243 modification (P00017) to contract W58RGZ-22-C-0053 for sustainment of the Apache AH-64D/E Model Fire Control Radar, including depot-level and supply support elements and program management functions. The modification brings the total cumulative face…