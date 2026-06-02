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Next Generation Penetrator Designated GBU-76/B, USAF Conducting Market Research

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Next Generation Penetrator Designated GBU-76/B, USAF Conducting Market Research
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber on March 29--an aircraft that the service said was supporting Operation Epic Fury.

The U.S. Air Force has designated the Next Generation Penetrator (NGP) as the GBU-76/B and is conducting market research for a possible solicitation on a prototype for which the service requests about $169 million in fiscal 2027. The attack division of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's armament directorate (AFLCMC/EBD) "is seeking to award a multiple award indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract to support all aspects of research and development, production, testing, and delivery of the Next Generation Penetrator, GBU-76/B…

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