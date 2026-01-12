New Two-Bill Spending Deal Has $1 Billion Foreign Military Financing Boost, With Israel, Taiwan Funds

A two-bill appropriations package unveiled Sunday evening includes $6.2 billion for the State Department’s Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program, a $1 billion increase from the Trump administration’s request, covering $3.3 billion in funds for Israel and $300 million for Taiwan. The House is set to consider the new “minibus” spending package this week, with the measure including fiscal year 2026 Financial Services and General Government and National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs (NSRP) Appropriations Acts. “Reinforcing American leadership…