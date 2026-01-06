New PAC-3 Agreement Possible With Guaranteed Cash Flows And Inflation Markers, Officials Say

Defense Department and Lockheed Martin [LMT] officials confirmed specific measures around cash flows and accounting for inflation are key to a new framework agreement that aims to more than triple production of the Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE). Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet told reporters during a Tuesday roundtable that two key cooperative elements of the framework that allow it to work for the company are the inclusion of an escalation index to cover inflation for ongoing…