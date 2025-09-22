Sign In
New 800- to 1,500-Pound Thrust Class Engines for Munitions and CCA under Development by Pratt & Whitney

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
Pictured is a Pratt & Whitney photo of its F135 engine for the F-35 fighter.

RTX's [RTX] Pratt & Whitney said on Monday that it is developing a new 500 to 1,800 pounds of thrust class of engines to power munitions and U.S. Air Force Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA). Jill Albertelli, president of Pratt & Whitney's military engines business, said that the company's GATORWORKS is developing the engine class and emphasizing "development speed and affordability." "The scalability of the architecture, the commonality across models, and the use of additive manufacturing will allow us to significantly…

