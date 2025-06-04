F-35A Lightning II test aircraft assigned to the 31st Test Evaluation Squadron from Edwards Air Force Base, California, released AIM-120 AMRAAM and AIM-9X missiles at QF-16 targets during a live-fire test over an Air Force range in the Gulf of Mexico on June 12, 2018. The Joint Operational Test Team conducted the missions as part of Block 3F Initial Operational Test and Evaluation.
The Navy on June 2 awarded RTX [RTX] a $1.1 billion modification award exercising options to production and delivery of many more AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder Air-To-Air Missiles in Lot 25, which the company said will enable it to boost production of the widely-used…