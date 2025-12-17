NDAA Heads To White House After Senate Passage

A week after the House passed the $900.6 billion fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on a 312 to 112 vote, the Senate followed suit on Wednesday--passing the measure on a vote of 77 to 20 and sending the bill to the White House for signature. "This legislation reforms decades of bureaucratic inefficiency in the Pentagon's acquisition process," Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a speech on the Senate floor…
Contract Updates
CORRECTION: The contract announced on Sept. 29 2025 (for A-GAS US Inc., Bowling Green) – $31,442,629
CORRECTION: The contract announced on Sept. 29, 2025, for A-GAS US Inc., Bowling Green, Ohio (SPE4A7-25-D-0386) for $31,442,629 was not awarded.
UPDATE: Somo Lens LLC (Santa Fe Springs, California (SPE2DF-26-D-0004) – $37,500,000)
UPDATE: Somo Lens LLC,* Santa Fe Springs, California (SPE2DF-26-D-0004, $37,500,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for optical lens program for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-24-R-0002 and awarded on May…
UPDATE: Hologic Sales and Service LLC (Marlborough, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0005) – $95,000,000),
UPDATE: Hologic Sales and Service LLC, Marlborough, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0005, $95,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb.…
Vertex Aerospace LLC (Madison, Mississippi) – $
Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi, was awarded an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed price of $ 20,995,905 for F-16 Systems Program Office Foreign Military Sales (FMS) support. This contract action involves FMS support for contractor logistics support (CLS) for…