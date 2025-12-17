Sign In
NDAA Heads To White House After Senate Passage

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
NDAA Heads To White House After Senate Passage
Pictured is the U.S. Capitol at night (Photo by Sarah Salem)

A week after the House passed the $900.6 billion fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on a 312 to 112 vote, the Senate followed suit on Wednesday--passing the measure on a vote of 77 to 20 and sending the bill to the White House for signature. "This legislation reforms decades of bureaucratic inefficiency in the Pentagon's acquisition process," Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a speech on the Senate floor…

