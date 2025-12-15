Sign In
Uncategorized

Navy Wants F/A-XX But DoD Still Looking To Balance Industrial Base With F-47

Rich Abott By
Navy Wants F/A-XX But DoD Still Looking To Balance Industrial Base With F-47
The first operational Block III F/A-18E/F Super Hornet flying at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Mo. before arriving at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. in 2021 (Photo: Boeing).

The top Navy officer recently confirmed the service still wants the F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter, but is cognizant of cost effectiveness and balancing it with overall industrial base concerns. When asked point blank if he thinks the Navy should still buy a next-generation fighter during a Reagan National Defense Forum panel on Dec. 6, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Daryl Caudle responded “Of course, I do. On what planet would a Navy chief not think I need the highest end…

