Royal Navy Archer Class P2000 patrol vessel HMS Pursuer (P273) conducts counter unmanned surface vessel operations with global autonomous reconnaissance crafts (GARC) attached to Commander, Task Force 66 during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2025, June 12, 2025. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)
The head of a Navy task force focused on evaluating and using lower cost unmanned systems for 6th Fleet said recent testing at the Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS) maritime exercise was the first time they brought these systems to test at scale with nearly two…