Royal Navy Archer Class P2000 patrol vessel HMS Pursuer (P273) conducts counter unmanned surface vessel operations with global autonomous reconnaissance crafts (GARC) attached to Commander, Task Force 66 during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2025, June 12, 2025. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
3 seconds ago |
07/15/2025
highlights Navy/USMC unmanned systems

The head of a Navy task force focused on evaluating and using lower cost unmanned systems for 6th Fleet said recent testing at the Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS) maritime exercise was the first time they brought these systems to test at scale with nearly two…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.