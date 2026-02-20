Navy To Test Unmanned Tailored Force Pairings With Roosevelt Strike Group; Small USV With LCS

The Navy is preparing to start experimenting with pairing unmanned surface vessels (USVs) with carrier strike groups and other surface vessels this year as it begins testing the Chief of Naval Operations’ (CNO) tailored force concept, a Navy officer said earlier this month. A medium USV will be paired with the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group when it sails out for deployment later this year, Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander of Naval Surface Forces (known as the SWO BOSS), told…