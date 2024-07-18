U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (right), chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services, inspects the Submarine Launched Unmanned Aerial System (SLUAS) developed by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, alongside Greg Walsh, technical project manager for the SLUAS program, during Defense Innovation Days held in Newport, Rhode Island on Aug. 28, 2023. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
10 hours ago |
07/18/2024
highlights Navy/USMC unmanned systems

The Navy plans to host an industry day on the service’s Submarine Launched Unmanned Aerial System (SLUAS) requirement on Aug. 5, according to a government special notice.

The event will provide an overview for the fiscal year 2025 procurement strategy for…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.