U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (right), chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services, inspects the Submarine Launched Unmanned Aerial System (SLUAS) developed by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, alongside Greg Walsh, technical project manager for the SLUAS program, during Defense Innovation Days held in Newport, Rhode Island on Aug. 28, 2023. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The Navy plans to host an industry day on the service’s Submarine Launched Unmanned Aerial System (SLUAS) requirement on Aug. 5, according to a government special notice.
The event will provide an overview for the fiscal year 2025 procurement strategy for…