Navy To Hold Industry Day For New Rapid Capabilities Office

The Navy recently announced that it plans to hold an industry day and investor briefing for the newly established Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO), which the Secretary of the Navy established in August to consolidate various innovation and development offices. The industry day and investor briefing are planned for Dec. 9 and 10 in order to introduce the new RCO to industry . The first unclassified industry day portion will occur in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 9 while the second investor…