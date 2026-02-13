Navy SWO Boss Sees Zumwalt’s Powering Lasers, Repeating Aegis-Like Development For Battleship

SAN DIEGO – The three-ship Zumwalt-class destroyer’s ability to generate electricity, and its size, makes it the right candidate to test lasers and other weapons in preparation for the Trump-class battleship, the Navy’s top surface warfare officer said. While plans to put more weapons on the Zumwalt destroyers are in the early stages, it will likely extend to systems beyond the Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic missiles, Commander of Naval Surface Force (known as the SWO Boss) Vice Adm. Brendan McLane…