Navy Starts Researching New Small And Large Offshore Support Vessels For Tests And Training

The Navy issued a Request for Information (RFI) for market research into the cost and interest for two new kinds of Offshore Support Vessels (OSV) to be used in fleet testing and training. The notice said its notional OSVs are required to perform several routing operations, including launch and recovery of boats, unmanned vehicles and targets, underwater range maintenance, embarkation of a variety of deck cargo arrangements and sustained operation of up to 30 days combined with transitioning, low-speed operation…