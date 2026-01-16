Navy Should Consolidate Command-And-Control Platforms For Unmanned Vessels, Official Says

The Navy has more command-and-control platforms than it needs and should limit these to ensure more constancy across its fleets, the officer in charge of technology and innovation at the U.S. Fourth Fleet, said last week. “The Navy has several different systems,” Capt. Jonathan Williams, director of Technology and Innovation at Fourth Fleet, said Jan. 15 at the Surface Navy Association Symposium. “Some are program of record. Some are industry. My two cents from down south in Florida is that…