Navy Picks HII To Build New Small Surface Combatants Based On National Security Cutter

Navy leadership last Friday said it has selected HII [HII] to design and build a new class of small surface combatants (SSC) based on the company’s design and construction base for the Coast Guard’s Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC) fleet. The first new multi-mission frigate, dubbed FF(X), is to have an initial trial run in 2028, Navy Secretary John Phelan said in a video he posted on the social media platform “X” Dec. 19. Use of the Legend-class design for…