Navy Seeks SSN(X) Shipyard Info In Early Step To Manufacturing

The Navy on Friday issued a new sources sought notice conducting market research to identify shipyard vendors capable of being prime construction yards for the SSN(X) next-generation attack submarine program. While the notice is seeking sources able to act as prime builders in the next submarine that will succeed the Virginia-class boat, in reality the requirements narrow down choices to current submarine builders General Dynamics' Electric Boat [GD] and HII’s [HII] Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS). Currently, Electric Boat acts as…