Navy Renews Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness Contract With HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 on Tuesday said the Navy has awarded it a five-year $98.8 million contract to continue providing radio frequency (RF) data and analytics to detect and monitor vessels of interest in part of the Pacific Ocean. The contract renewal is through the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) that was established during the Biden administration. HawkEye has supported the Navy for the past three years with its satellite-based RF detection services. HawkEye owns a constellation of commercial satellites…