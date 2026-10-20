Navy Quadruples Gecko Robotics Contract Ceiling For Ship Robot Scanning

Gecko Robotics on Tuesday announced the U.S. Navy and General Services Administration (GSA) quadrupled the ceiling value of a contract for the company to scan ships with robots to improve maintenance and repair costs, allowing it to scan both Pacific and Atlantic Fleet ships. The initial March five-year $71 million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract covers deploying artificial intelligence and robotics to assess military naval assets, starting with 18 ships in the U.S. Pacific Fleet. The initial contract scope…