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Navy Quadruples Gecko Robotics Contract Ceiling For Ship Robot Scanning

Rich Abott By
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Navy Quadruples Gecko Robotics Contract Ceiling For Ship Robot Scanning
Gecko Robotics Inc. team members maneuver the Toka 4 inspection robot along the starboard side of the Self Defense Test Ship in search of foreign objects on Aug. 24, 2022 during tthe Repair Technology Exercise, or REPTX, at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Eric Parsons/Released)

Gecko Robotics on Tuesday announced the U.S. Navy and General Services Administration (GSA) quadrupled the ceiling value of a contract for the company to scan ships with robots to improve maintenance and repair costs, allowing it to scan both Pacific and Atlantic Fleet ships. The initial March five-year $71 million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract covers deploying artificial intelligence and robotics to assess military naval assets, starting with 18 ships in the U.S. Pacific Fleet. The initial contract scope…

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