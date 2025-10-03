Navy Prepares For Another Multi-Year Round For Phalanx CIWS

The Navy is conducting another round of research to determine potential sources that can manufacture the terminal defense MK 15 Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) over fiscal years 2026 to 2029. According to an October 2 sources sought notice, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) is trying to identify sources within the National Technical Industrial Base (NTIB), United States, and Canada that are capable of manufacturing the MK 15. It noted the potential sources have to have personnel trained, skilled and experienced…