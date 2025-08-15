Sign In
Navy Plans To Deploy USV In Carrier Strike Group By End Of 2026

Rich Abott By
Navy Plans To Deploy USV In Carrier Strike Group By End Of 2026
The Mariner Ghost Fleet Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel moored at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. on Aug. 22, 2022. Two 20-foot payloads sit at the front of the payload deck. (Photo: Richard Abott, Defense Daily)

Navy officials revealed the service plans to deploy the first carrier strike group to include an unmanned surface vessel (USV) by the end of next year during a larger discussion about using unmanned systems to extend fleet capacity. While the Navy has previously focused on using prototype larger USVs to conduct experimental voyages and operations, it is moving to finally make them operational. “We've got a couple good goals between now and 2027 and one of those is to operationalize…

