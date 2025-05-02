The U.S. Navy performed the first end-to-end flight test of the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic missile at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., using the cold gas launch approach it plans to use off of submarines and surface ships. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
28 seconds ago |
05/02/2025
hypersonics Navy/USMC

The Navy on Friday said it conducted the first end-to-end flight test of the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic missile using the cold gas launch approach it plans to use off of submarines and surface ships.

The service said this was the next step in…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.