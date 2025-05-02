The U.S. Navy performed the first end-to-end flight test of the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic missile at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., using the cold gas launch approach it plans to use off of submarines and surface ships. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The Navy on Friday said it conducted the first end-to-end flight test of the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic missile using the cold gas launch approach it plans to use off of submarines and surface ships.
The service said this was the next step in…