Navy Opens MASC USV Program, Seeking Proposals For Three Variants

Rich Abott By
Navy Opens MASC USV Program, Seeking Proposals For Three Variants
The Mariner Ghost Fleet Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel moored at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. on Aug. 22, 2022. Two 20-foot payloads sit at the front of the payload deck. (Photo: Richard Abott, Defense Daily)

The Navy opened a solicitation this week for proposals on its new Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) medium-sized Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) program, looking into three variants. The Navy noted in a July 28 solicitation that it aims to accelerate design, development and demonstration of MASC capabilities so this includes a three phase process capped with winners getting a potential prototype Other Transaction Authority (OTA) award. Phase 1 is submitting white papers, Phase 2 is companies whose White Papers are…

