Navy Opens MASC USV Program, Seeking Proposals For Three Variants

The Navy opened a solicitation this week for proposals on its new Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) medium-sized Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) program, looking into three variants. The Navy noted in a July 28 solicitation that it aims to accelerate design, development and demonstration of MASC capabilities so this includes a three phase process capped with winners getting a potential prototype Other Transaction Authority (OTA) award. Phase 1 is submitting white papers, Phase 2 is companies whose White Papers are…