Navy Looks To Cancel Orca XLUUV And GARC USV Programs In Favor Of Others, Memo Says

The Navy's draft plan for a new unmanned acquisition office calls for canceling and redirecting funding of both the Boeing [BA] Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) and BlackSea Technologies’ Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) to other unmanned alternatives due to underperformance. A draft memo laying out the plan for the new Portfolio Acquisition Executive Robotic Autonomous System (PAE RAS) office, dated Oct. 27, said it is working through several “near term wins” with descriptions of ways it is…