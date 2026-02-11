Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

Navy Leaders See Battleship As Force Function For Lasers, Zumwalt As Testbed For Battleship

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
Navy Leaders See Battleship As Force Function For Lasers, Zumwalt As Testbed For Battleship
Artist rendering of Lockheed Martin's HELIOS laser weapons system used on an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. (Image: Lockheed Martin)

SAN DIEGO – Top Navy officers this week argued the Trump-class battleship may become a “forcing function” to bolster the demand signal for laser weapon development while the Zumwalt-class destroyer may become a testbed for future battleship weapons. The Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) told reporters here on Tuesday that since conducting his Naval Postgraduate School thesis work on high energy lasers, he has been a big supporter of using megawatt-class power levers for ship and base defense while also…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

DoD Completes Initial Review Of Defense Firms’ Performance, But Not Releasing Findings Yet

Navy/USMC

Marines Pick GA-ASI’s YFQ-42A CCA To Inform Future MUX TACAIR Efforts

Air Force

Will V-22s Resume Restriction-Free Flight By The End of 2026?

Intelligence Community

HEO, SatVu and Sierra Nevada Tapped By NRO For Remote Sensing Awards

Trending

Lockheed Offering Robinson’s R66 For Army’s Flight School Next, Moving To Phase III With Bell, M1
RTX Signs Framework Agreements With DoD To Increase Production On Five Munitions
Current F-35 Configuration Complicates Fielding Of APG-85 Radar
Saudi Arabia, Israel Get Nod For $15.7 Billion In Combined U.S. Arms Sales
Contract Awards

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume