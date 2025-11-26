Navy Investing In Guns, Pushing For Counter-UAS Mission With HVPs

Navy program managers this month said the service is starting to put some investment back into naval guns, including as lower cost counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS) weapons. “The department is putting a lot more investment back into the guns. The guns actually have a kill in theater in the Red Sea. We are looking for their counter-UAS capability, leveraging the hypervelocity projectile (HVP). It's not necessarily hypervelocity in this scenario, but that is going to make the five-inch gun more…