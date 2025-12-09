Navy “Golden Fleet” Plan To Include Another Frigate, LSM To Avoid Change Orders

The Navy Secretary last weekend said President Donald Trump signed off on a new shipbuilding initiative dubbed the “Golden Fleet,” which is set to be a major part of the Navy’s fiscal year 2027 budget request and include a frigate. “Myself and [OMB] Director [Russell] Vought and Secretary Hegseth had a meeting with the President on [Dec. 3]. He has signed off on what we are calling the ‘Golden Fleet.’ So it's very exciting. We will continue to build ships…