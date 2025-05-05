Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks during the establishment ceremony for Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) 7 on Naval Base San Diego April 25, 2025. Officials made statements in front of a Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) to be used in the squadron. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. Alfaro)
By Rich Abott |
3 seconds ago |
05/05/2025
Navy/USMC unmanned systems

The Navy established Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) 7 on April 25 during a ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, operating under Commander of Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP).

Led by Cmdr. Matthew Martinez, USVRON 7 will oversee a fleet…

