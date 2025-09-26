Navy Decommissions Last MidEast-Based Avengers Mine Countermeasures Ships

The Navy on Sept. 25 conducted a decommissioning ceremony for the last of four Avengers-class mine countermeasures ships serving in the Middle East, Naval Forces Central Command recently said. During the ceremony decommissioning the USS Devastator (MCM-6) on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, the service marked all four ships’ nearly 40 years of active service. The other previously decommissioned MCMs honored include the USS Sentry (MCM-3), Dextrous (MCM-13) and Gladiator (MCM-11). “For more than three decades, USS Devastator, USS…