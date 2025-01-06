From left: Kennie Martinez and Marc Dannemiller, Raytheon Intelligence & Space employees, unbox the first of two Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band fleet representative pods that were delivered to the Airborne Electronic Attack Systems (PMA-234) pod shop at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md. on July 7, 2022. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The Navy declared initial operational capability (IOC) for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) system last month, the service said on Monday.
The larger NGJ program seeks to replace the legacy ALQ-99 jammer by dividing into low, mid and high-band frequency…