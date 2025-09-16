Sign In
Navy Continues Push For New Second Landing Craft Builder

Navy Continues Push For New Second Landing Craft Builder
Austal USA launched its first LCU 1700-class Landing Craft utility, LCU 1710, on August 22, 2025 at its Mobile, Ala. facility. (Photo: Austal USA)

A new sources-sought notice this month indicates the Navy is pushing forward for a new second shipyard to produce the Landing Craft utility (LCU) -1700 class amphibious landing craft at a faster rate. The LCU 1700 vessels are meant to replace 32 decades-old LCU 1610-class craft used to transport cargo, vehicles and troops for amphibious assault ships to beachheads or piers via bow and stern ramps. They are typically transported in the well decks of amphibious warships. Although Swiftships LLC…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

