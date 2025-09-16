Navy Continues Push For New Second Landing Craft Builder

A new sources-sought notice this month indicates the Navy is pushing forward for a new second shipyard to produce the Landing Craft utility (LCU) -1700 class amphibious landing craft at a faster rate. The LCU 1700 vessels are meant to replace 32 decades-old LCU 1610-class craft used to transport cargo, vehicles and troops for amphibious assault ships to beachheads or piers via bow and stern ramps. They are typically transported in the well decks of amphibious warships. Although Swiftships LLC…