Navy Cancels Constellation-Class Frigate, Will Only Retain Two Under Construction

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan on Tuesday announced the service is cancelling the last four of six Fincantieri Marinette Marine Constellation-class frigates under contract as the service makes a “strategic shift” away from the ship class and will only retain the two currently under construction. “As I said in my confirmation hearing and in my first message to the fleet, I will not spend a single taxpayer dollar unless it contributes directly to readiness and our ability to defeat…