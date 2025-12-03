Navy Awards Two SLCM-N Task Agreements To Northrop Grumman, Pacific Engineering

Two nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile (SLCM-N) launch task area agreements were awarded to Northrop Grumman's [NOC] Mission Systems division and Pacific Engineering. The award was announced on the National Security Technology Accelerator (NSTXL) contracting platform. It will be funded by the Strategic & Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems Other Transaction Authority consortium. The consortium also funded five other SLCM-N task area agreements Aug. 22. According to the press release, the Northrop division and Pacific Engineering would begin developing the…