Navy Awards $454 Million D5 Contract Mod To Draper Lab

Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, a naval technical agent, was awarded a $453.9 million contract modification to fund engineering support on the Trident D5 missile guidance subsystem, the Pentagon announced last week. The cost-plus-fixed-fee modification applies to a previously announced and awarded Navy contract to continue engineering and support services for the submarine-launched ballistic missile system. Work is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2028. The Pentagon notice on Dec. 10 said all funds will be obligated at the time…