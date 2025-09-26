Navy And Lockheed Martin Sign $10.9 Billion Contract For 99 CH-53K Helicopters

The Navy and Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] Sikorsky unit on Friday signed a new five-year multi-year procurement contract worth up to a maximum $10.9 billion and a maximum of 99 CH-53K helicopters for the Marine Corps. The DoD contract announcement describes it as a fixed-price incentive (successful-target) and firm-fixed-price modification that definitizes Lots 9 and 10 while adding scope for Lots 11 through 13 helicopters. Sikorsky noted this means it combines Lots 9 to 13 into one single five-year multi-year procurement.…