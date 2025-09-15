NATO Adopts Front Door Approach to Engage With Space Startups

NATO is looking to make it easier for space startups in NATO nations to get their tech deployed in the field. James Appathurai, interim managing director of NATO DIANA, said at DSEI in London last week that NATO is trying to dramatically simplify engagement for startups with a new ‘front door’ for commercial space companies. The space front door is part of NATO’s Commercial Space Strategy, released this year. “NATO previously had too many doors. The Space Front Door, it…