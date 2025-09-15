Sign In
Search
Uncategorized

NATO Adopts Front Door Approach to Engage With Space Startups

Mark Holmes
SHARE:
NATO Adopts Front Door Approach to Engage With Space Startups
The NATO BALTOPS 2024 exercise logo.

NATO is looking to make it easier for space startups in NATO nations to get their tech deployed in the field. James Appathurai, interim managing director of NATO DIANA, said at DSEI in London last week that NATO is trying to dramatically simplify engagement for startups with a new ‘front door’ for commercial space companies. The space front door is part of NATO’s Commercial Space Strategy, released this year. “NATO previously had too many doors. The Space Front Door, it…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Kopin Nabs Award To Build Color MicroLED Displays By 2027, As Army Eyes Tech For SBMC

Army

Epirus Details IFPC-HPM’s 100% Success Rate At Recent Demo, Knocked Out Drone Swarm

Navy/USMC

Navy Issues RFP For Next Gen Logistics Ship Designs

Business/Financial

Machinists Reject Boeing’s Latest Offer, Continuing Strike

Trending

Investors Buoyant As Apex Raises $200 Million To Expand Satellite Bus Production Capacity
Second B-21 Raider Bomber Arrives at Edwards, As USAF Plans Increase in Flight Tests
Redwire Opens New Facility To Support Space-Based Defense
Houses Passes FY ‘26 NDAA With $848 Billion Pentagon Topline, Major Acquisition Reforms
SDA Looks to Next Year for Operational Utility of Tranche 1, Transport Layer

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume