Muon Space Nabs SBIR Award To Mature Imaging Payload For Missile Warning And Tracking

Cal Biesecker By
Rendering of Muon Space's FireSat wildfire monitoring satellite. Image: FireSat

Muon Space has received a $1.9 research and prototyping contract from the Space Force’s innovation arm to develop a variant of its Quickbeam multispectral electro-optical and infrared imaging payload to support the Space Development Agency (SDA) in missile warning and tracking capabilities in low Earth orbit. The two-year Direct to Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award was made by SpaceWERX in July, well prior to the lapse in congressional authorization of the program. Muon’s Quickbeam scanning payload is…

