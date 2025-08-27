MSM North America Awarded $632.5 Million To Build Army’s ‘Most Advanced’ 155mm Ammo Facility

The Army has awarded MSM North America a $632.5 million contract to build and operate a new facility at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant that will be capable of loading 36,000 155mm artillery rounds per month. MSM North America, a subsidiary of Czechoslovak Group, said construction of the Future Artillery Complex (FAC) is expected to be completed within 40 months and that the new load, assemble and pack facility will begin operating in September 2029. “The FAC will be the most…
Contract Updates
BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…
Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…
Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…
EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…