MSM North America Awarded $632.5 Million To Build Army’s ‘Most Advanced’ 155mm Ammo Facility

The Army has awarded MSM North America a $632.5 million contract to build and operate a new facility at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant that will be capable of loading 36,000 155mm artillery rounds per month. MSM North America, a subsidiary of Czechoslovak Group, said construction of the Future Artillery Complex (FAC) is expected to be completed within 40 months and that the new load, assemble and pack facility will begin operating in September 2029. “The FAC will be the most…