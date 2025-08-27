Sign In
Search
Army

MSM North America Awarded $632.5 Million To Build Army’s ‘Most Advanced’ 155mm Ammo Facility

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
MSM North America Awarded $632.5 Million To Build Army’s ‘Most Advanced’ 155mm Ammo Facility
M795 projectile cases at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. (U.S. Army photo by Dori Whipple)

The Army has awarded MSM North America a $632.5 million contract to build and operate a new facility at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant that will be capable of loading 36,000 155mm artillery rounds per month. MSM North America, a subsidiary of Czechoslovak Group, said construction of the Future Artillery Complex (FAC) is expected to be completed within 40 months and that the new load, assemble and pack facility will begin operating in September 2029.  “The FAC will be the most…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Navy/USMC

Second Saildrone USV Gets ABS Classification

Air Force

Gebara: Sentinel Flight Test ‘Well Prior to’ 2028, ‘Not Currently’ Concerned With NNSA’s Pit Rate

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Michael Aims To Push AI Use Across Defense Department

Navy/USMC

Navy Tech Accelerator Preps Opportunity To Demo Prototype High Speed Weapons

Trending

Northrop Beats Out Lockheed To Continue Developing Army’s Improved Threat Detection System
Beck Out As Director Of DIU
KC-46A Boom Issues Not Confined to Refueling A-10s
York Space Systems Delivers 21 Transport Layer Satellites Ahead Of First SDA Tranche 1 Launch
Anduril Receiving Air Force Contract for Rocket Cargo Design Study

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume