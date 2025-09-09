MQ-4C Approved For Initial Use Despite Deficiencies That Could Prevent Mission Success, Says Pentagon Auditor

The Navy “failed to effectively manage the operational capabilities” of the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft program, declaring Initial Operation Capability (IOC) before undergoing an initial testing phase despite having several important deficiencies, according to a new report from the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General (DOD OIG). The auditors found the Navy specifically did not correct deficiencies at two separate stages because the service determined the Triton was still beneficial to the fleet, leading to it declaring IOC in…