Moving Target Indication, Orbital Warfare Among Areas Needing Increased Investment, Space Force Official Says

Space-based moving target indication, launch infrastructure, orbital warfare, and positioning navigation and timing are some segments of the defense industrial base that need more funding, a U.S. Space Force official said on Wednesday. "We need to expand capacity in pretty much every machine set that we've got," Lt. Gen. Dennis Bythewood told a Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies spacepower forum in response to a question. Bythewood leads U.S. Space Forces – Space and the U.S. Space Command’s Combined Joint Force…