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More Than $1 Billion Capacity Investment Will Help Boost F135 Production, Pratt & Whitney Says

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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More Than $1 Billion Capacity Investment Will Help Boost F135 Production, Pratt & Whitney Says
Pictured is a Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force photo of a Dutch F-35A taxiing near the aircraft traffic control tower at Hill AFB, Utah during an exercise on March 3.

RTX's [RTX] Pratt & Whitney said that it has spent more than $1 billion in the last five years to boost engine production--an investment that may come in handy, as the Pentagon on Monday said that it had awarded the jet engine maker a more than $3.8 billion contract for the F135 engine for Lots 18 and 19 of the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter. The total amount for the F135s in Lot 18 and 19 is now more than…

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