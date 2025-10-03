Sign In
Army

Mistral, UVision Nab $982 Million Army Deal To Deliver HERO 120 Loitering Munitions

Matthew Beinart By
Mistral, UVision Nab $982 Million Army Deal To Deliver HERO 120 Loitering Munitions
UVision’s HERO 120 loitering munition. Photo: Mistral Inc.

Mistral Inc. is working on a new five-year, $982 million contract to deliver UVision’s HERO 120 loitering munition system to the U.S. Army, the company said on October 2. The Army awarded the sole source contract to Mistral for the Lethal Unmanned Systems program on September 29, with deliveries expected to begin in early 2026.  "This contract marks a significant milestone in our partnership with the U.S. Army and our strategic collaboration with UVision,” Yoav Banai, senior vice president at…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

