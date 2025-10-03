Mistral, UVision Nab $982 Million Army Deal To Deliver HERO 120 Loitering Munitions

Mistral Inc. is working on a new five-year, $982 million contract to deliver UVision’s HERO 120 loitering munition system to the U.S. Army, the company said on October 2. The Army awarded the sole source contract to Mistral for the Lethal Unmanned Systems program on September 29, with deliveries expected to begin in early 2026. "This contract marks a significant milestone in our partnership with the U.S. Army and our strategic collaboration with UVision,” Yoav Banai, senior vice president at…