Missile, Munition Sales To Belgium, Norway Okayed By State Department

The State Department on Monday said it has approved two separate Foreign Military Sales (FMS) deals, one that would provide Belgium with AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles and the other GBU-39B Small Diameter Bomb Increment 1 weapons to Norway. The pending Belgian FMS is estimated to be $567.8 million for 320 Block II tactical missiles and 50 related guidance kits, and 258 Block II+ tactical missiles and 30 related guidance kits. The deal includes other equipment such as missile containers, weapon software,…