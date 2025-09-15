Sign In
Missile, Munition Sales To Belgium, Norway Okayed By State Department

Cal Biesecker By
Missile, Munition Sales To Belgium, Norway Okayed By State Department
U.S. Air Force personnel attach an inert AIM-9X air-to-air missile to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment timed competition at Aviano Air Base, Italy on Oct. 13th last year (U.S. Air Force Photo)

The State Department on Monday said it has approved two separate Foreign Military Sales (FMS) deals, one that would provide Belgium with AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles and the other GBU-39B Small Diameter Bomb Increment 1 weapons to Norway. The pending Belgian FMS is estimated to be $567.8 million for 320 Block II tactical missiles and 50 related guidance kits, and 258 Block II+ tactical missiles and 30 related guidance kits. The deal includes other equipment such as missile containers, weapon software,…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

