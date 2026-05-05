MGUE Program To Move From Space Force To Air Force

In fiscal 2027, the Air Force is to assume management of the Military GPS User Equipment (MGUE) program from the Space Force. On April 9 last year, a Department of the Air Force memorandum directed the transfer in fiscal 2027 for MGUE Increment 2. Funding for MGUE Increment 1--which develops standard modernized GPS receiver form factors for MGUE lead platforms--is to end in fiscal 2027. In November 2024, then Pentagon acquisition chief, William LaPlante, in the Biden administration signed an…